Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 198.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,223 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 493.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 317,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.