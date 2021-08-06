Rekor Systems’ (REKR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REKR. Northland Securities began coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.92. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. Equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,498,000. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.