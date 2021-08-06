Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.59. Renault has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

