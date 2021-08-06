Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Trading Down 0.5%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.10. 8,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 72,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 5,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $55,482.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 199,725 shares of company stock worth $1,762,011.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

