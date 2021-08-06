Rentokil Initial’s (RTOKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

