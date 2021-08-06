Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 679,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after purchasing an additional 279,513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,185,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

