Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LSB Industries (LXU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU):

8/4/2021 – LSB Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

7/31/2021 – LSB Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – LSB Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – LSB Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – LSB Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – LSB Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – LSB Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It's Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company's complex in Baytown, TX. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. "

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.50. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62.

In other LSB Industries news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

