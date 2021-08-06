Research Analysts Set Expectations for Profound Medical Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PROF. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $17.28. 3,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $352.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.