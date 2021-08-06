Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MEG Energy (MEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MEG Energy (TSE: MEG) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2021 – MEG Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$8.28 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.00.

7/26/2021 – MEG Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$8.30 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/25/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – MEG Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – MEG Energy was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – MEG Energy was given a new C$14.50 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial.

7/20/2021 – MEG Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

7/15/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00.

7/14/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.25 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.50.

6/9/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

6/8/2021 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,784. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.79.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.3806197 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

