ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

ResMed has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $267.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.52. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $277.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,345,386. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.