Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROIC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

