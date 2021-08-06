Reviewing Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Power Integrations and Enveric Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 3 5 0 2.63 Enveric Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Power Integrations presently has a consensus price target of $94.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.51%. Enveric Biosciences has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 240.31%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Volatility and Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Power Integrations and Enveric Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $488.32 million 12.34 $71.18 million $1.22 81.43 Enveric Biosciences $39.92 million 1.02 -$6.86 million ($1.19) -1.61

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Enveric Biosciences. Enveric Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Enveric Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 19.78% 15.41% 13.84% Enveric Biosciences N/A -74.49% -42.25%

Summary

Power Integrations beats Enveric Biosciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

