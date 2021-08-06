Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.

NYSE RVLV traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.29. 30,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.88. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,281.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,018,536 shares of company stock worth $119,326,127. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,085,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,536,000. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

