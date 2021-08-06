Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 7605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RXN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 159.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 149.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

