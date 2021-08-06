Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $539,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $6,694,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

