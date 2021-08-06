Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.18 ($134.33).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €84.36 ($99.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €83.03. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

