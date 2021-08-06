Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.18 ($134.33).

Shares of RHM opened at €84.36 ($99.25) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is €83.03.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

