Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

