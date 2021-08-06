Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $14.02 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

