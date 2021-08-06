Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,740,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

