Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.490-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.40 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $7.06. 1,027,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,403. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.49.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

