Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.40 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBBN. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. 1,027,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,403. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

