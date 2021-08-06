Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%.

RICOY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura cut shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ricoh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

