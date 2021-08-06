Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$74.52. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$74.50, with a volume of 173,682 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.59. The stock has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 37.80.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

