RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading 5.1% Higher

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 39,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 253,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

