Robert MacLeod Sells 5,780 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80), for a total value of £171,666 ($224,282.73).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) per share, with a total value of £366.48 ($478.81).

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, with a total value of £385.44 ($503.58).

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,946 ($38.49) on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,081.27. The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JMAT shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

