Robert W. Baird Lowers Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

IMVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.50. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $761.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,596,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $16,040,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 675,882 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 629,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 594,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

