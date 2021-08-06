Robert W. Baird Upgrades Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Outperform

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 670.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Camping World by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Camping World by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Camping World by 1,210.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Camping World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.