Rodney Hershberger Sells 1,100 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $24,717.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $24,321.00.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after purchasing an additional 398,653 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 26.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 180,678 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

