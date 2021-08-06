Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.85 million, a P/E ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRMD. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

