Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSGUF traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

