Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

TSE RSI traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.51. 112,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$5.97.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.45%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,392.68.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

