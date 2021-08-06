Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $600.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $560.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $439.58.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $8.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $394.54. The stock had a trading volume of 205,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 524.01 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $490.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,469 shares of company stock worth $152,062,250. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after buying an additional 86,092 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

