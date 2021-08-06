Roth Capital Boosts The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $105.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

JYNT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Insiders sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Joint by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.