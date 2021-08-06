Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NewAge has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.17.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NewAge will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 36.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

