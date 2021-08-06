Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BCE to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.35.

BCE stock traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 300,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,438. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$63.82. The company has a market cap of C$57.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

