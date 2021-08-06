Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $312.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $305.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Oddo Bhf raised Square from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.21.

Shares of SQ opened at $281.81 on Tuesday. Square has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

