Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PML. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $15.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The company invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.