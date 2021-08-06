Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$168.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

WCN traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$157.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$150.87. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$122.13 and a twelve month high of C$161.11.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total transaction of C$1,747,452.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,640,242.56.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

