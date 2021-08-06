Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 594.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,054 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,097,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 191,445 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 348,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 175,500 shares during the period. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of LILA opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.