Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 1,193.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of BATS:IMOM opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $33.06.

