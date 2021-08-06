Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,067,000 after purchasing an additional 277,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $54.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.80.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

