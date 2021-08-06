Royal Bank of Canada Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $134.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

WCN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,273. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $128.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after buying an additional 229,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

