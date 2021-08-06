Royal Bank of Canada Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $134.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.54 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.
WCN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,273. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $128.50.
In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 306,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,514,000 after buying an additional 229,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.