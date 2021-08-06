Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 198.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06.

