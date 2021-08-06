Royal Bank of Canada Raises IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target to GBX 1,075

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGG. Barclays upped their price objective on IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LON IGG traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday, reaching GBX 891.50 ($11.65). The company had a trading volume of 485,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 863.45. The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 729.46 ($9.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.54).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

