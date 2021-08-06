Royal Bank of Canada Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $37.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUM. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 2,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,616. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Materials by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 85,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

