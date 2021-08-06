Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK stock traded up GBX 12.05 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,741.55 ($22.75). 362,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,687.82. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.