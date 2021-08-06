Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR.UN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.43.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$16.80 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.52.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.