Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.75 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.66.

TSE SSL traded down C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$9.24. 396,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.03. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$12.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

