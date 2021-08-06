Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,160 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.63.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.